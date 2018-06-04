AP PHOTOS: A year into boycott, few signs of crisis in Qatar

In this May 6, 2018 photo, a Qatari man greets a boy in traditional Gulf Arab style during an event in the Msheireb district of Doha, Qatar. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties and cut air, ground and sea links to Qatar over its alleged support of terrorist groups and its warm relations with Iran. But Qatar’s massive natural gas reserves and close ties with other countries in the region have allowed it to weather the crisis, and daily life has gone on largely unchanged. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo