Populists campaign in Sicily after forming Italy government

Italian vice Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini delivers a speech to support the candidate of center-right coalition in local elections, in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, whose right-wing League and euro-skeptic 5-Star Movement, respectively, are the coalition leaders, were spending Sunday in Sicily, a week before municipal elections there. ANSA via AP Orietta Scardino