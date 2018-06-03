A dream of uniting UK soccer fans swerves to the far right

In this photo taken on Saturday, March 24, 2018, people hold banners during the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) march in Birmingham, England. A property manager and fan of the soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, John Meighan envisioned a group bringing together working-class people who felt excluded from political influence _ to stand up in opposition, not to Muslims or Islam, but to extremism. It didn’t quite work out that way, as the Football Lads Alliance found itself drawn into the orbit of Britain’s growing far-right. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo