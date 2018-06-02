The Latest: Catalan chief vows to continue secession push

Spain's King Felipe VI waits for Spain's socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, left, to take the oath during the swearing in ceremony in the presence of former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, center right, at the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Saturday June 2, 2018. Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain's Prime Minister by King Felipe VI in a ceremony after coming to power Saturday a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Pool Photo via AP Fernando Alvarado