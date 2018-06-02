Police fire on funeral of Kashmir man killed by soldiers

Kashmiri men left, carry body of Qaiser Amin Bhat, amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police men after they stopped the funeral procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at hundreds of mourners in the disputed region's main city as they carried the body of a young man killed the other day after a paramilitary vehicle run over him, police and residents said. Dar Yasin AP Photo