Japan store bars wine from Golan Heights after protests

This Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, shows a webpage of Naturael on a computer screen in Tokyo. Daimaru department store said it withdrew its offer for Naturael, a Tokyo-based importer specializing in wine from Golan Heights in the occupied territory - highly valued among wine connoisseurs - to participate at a food fair held at its Tokyo store in May, following protests from citizens’ groups amid escalating violence there. Japanese characters on the webpage read: "Produce of Israel. Wine, olive oil specialized shop." Mari Yamaguchi AP Photo