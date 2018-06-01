The Latest: Italy's president OKs populist pick for premier

Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio meets reporters at the Italian parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Italy will take more time to try to form a government rather than head for another election in order to avoid the risk of more financial market turmoil, the premier-designate said Wednesday. The two populist parties that got the most votes in the March 4 election failed to create a government over the weekend after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed their proposed economy minister. ANSA via AP Fabio Frustaci