A daughter, second right, no name given, of victim Christian Medves reacts with French Interioir Minister Gerard Collomb, right, by father's coffin during a ceremony for three victims of last week's extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week's extremist gun rampage.
A daughter, second right, no name given, of victim Christian Medves reacts with French Interioir Minister Gerard Collomb, right, by father's coffin during a ceremony for three victims of last week's extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week's extremist gun rampage. Fred Lancelot AP Photo
A daughter, second right, no name given, of victim Christian Medves reacts with French Interioir Minister Gerard Collomb, right, by father's coffin during a ceremony for three victims of last week's extremist gun rampage, Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Trebes, southern France. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week's extremist gun rampage. Fred Lancelot AP Photo

World

French PM leads funerals for 4 victims of extremist attack

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 05:33 AM

PARIS

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and senior figures of the French government are attending the funerals in southern France for the four victims of last week's extremist gun rampage.

The ceremonies are taking place Thursday in the quiet Aude region that was the site of a deadly carjacking, gun spree and supermarket hostage-taking.

Philippe spoke to family of the victims and local residents in Trebes as the funeral convoys of Herve Sosna, Christian Medves and Jean Mazieres arrived — and their coffins were put on display in a large square.

A private religious ceremony took place afterward for slain gendarme Arnaud Beltrame in nearby Carcassonne, and it will be followed by a burial later in the cemetery of Ferrals-les-Corbieres.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, France held a national homage to Beltrame, a colonel, who was given a posthumous Legion of Honor for his heroism in swapping himself for a hostage and potentially preventing further killings.

  Comments  