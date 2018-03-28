People stand in front of the word Kemerovo, made up of candles, to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background, in Moscow, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Several Russian cities including Moscow hold rallies to commemorate the dead.
World

Russia mourns victims of deadly fire in Siberia

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 02:23 AM

MOSCOW

Flags are flying at half-staff across Russia as the country mourns the victims, many of them children, of a shopping mall fire in Siberia.

Russia is observing a day of mourning on Wednesday, with thousands of people across the country bringing flowers and stuffed toys to makeshift memorials.

Officials say 64 people died on Sunday in the fire at the mall in the city of Kemerovo, which was packed with parents and children the first weekend of the school recess.

Investigators identified a short circuit as a possible cause and said the emergency exits were locked shut, hampering an evacuation. Some of the victims died in a locked movie theater.

