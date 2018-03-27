Japan embracing cryptocurrencies despite big theft cases

In this March 15, 2018 photo, Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Japan-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market. The former CEO of Mt. Gox, facing a criminal trial in Japan, hopes the remaining bitcoins can be used to pay back losses from the heist at the lost bitcoins’ current value. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo