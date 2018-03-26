Grammy winner to serve sentence in Hawaii for Guam drug case

FILE - In this March 20, 1978 file photo Yvonne Elliman poses in Los Angeles. The Grammy Award-winning singer who gained fame for hits from "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Saturday Night Fever" will be sentenced on drug possession charges in Guam this week. Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander, who performs under her maiden name Yvonne Elliman, and her husband, Allen Bernard Alexander, were scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in the U.S. territory, where they had gone to perform at a benefit concert. AP Photo, File)