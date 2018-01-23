Philippine volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Mayon volcano spews red-hot lava in another eruption as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 200 miles 340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Mayon has spewed fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash plumes anew in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption that has sent 56,000 villagers fleeing to evacuation centers.