Ejector seat maker admits safety violations in pilot's death

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 07:00 AM

LONDON

An ejector seat maker has acknowledged breaching health and safety laws in connection with the death of a pilot belonging to Britain's Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd. pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday to health and safety violations in the death of 35-year-old Flt. Lt. Sean Cunningham.

South-African born Cunningham was on the ground and going through pre-flight checks on Nov. 8, 2011, when he was ejected from his Hawk T1 aircraft. The parachute did not deploy and he later died in the hospital.

Central Lincolnshire coroner Stuart Fisher criticized Martin-Baker during a 2014 inquest into Cunningham's death for failing to warn the Royal Air Force about safety issues.

