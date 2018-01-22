Yemen: The world's 'worst humanitarian crisis' in numbers

FILE - In this May 9, 2015 file photo, boys carry relief supplies to their families who fled fighting in the southern city of Aden, in Taiz, Yemen. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, that the coalition it is leading in Yemen will provide $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for international relief organizations working in the impoverished country. It comes as aid groups say coalition airstrikes are destroying critical infrastructure and that the coalition needs to do more to facilitate the delivery of fuel, food and medicine at Yemeni ports. Abdulnasser Alseddik, File AP Photo