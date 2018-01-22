German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the President of the Parliament of France, Francois de Rugy, right, attend a joint meeting of the German and the French parliament at the Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
World

Germany, France mark anniversary of friendship treaty

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:50 AM

BERLIN

German and French lawmakers are stressing the need for closer cooperation between the two nations as they mark the 55th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee friendship treaty.

At a special German parliamentary session, French National Assembly President Francois de Rugy told lawmakers Monday that multilateralism "is the secret of success of Europe."

He said that "strengthening of the cooperation between our two countries is a precondition for strengthening Europe."

German lawmakers approved a joint Franco-German resolution acknowledging the importance of the 1963 Elysee treaty, which marked the post-World War II reconciliation between France and Germany, and calling for a new follow-up treaty to "deepen" the partnership.

German lawmakers were to participate later in the day in a French parliament session to pass an identical resolution.

