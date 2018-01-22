The Latest: In Israel, Pence calls Iran nuke deal 'disaster'

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 3:14 Sights and sounds from Junior Breeding Heifer Show 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 0:40 TCU coach Jamie Dixon surprised by his first career ejection 2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 0:49 Texas 360 extension project a topic of conversation in southeastern Tarrant County 1:28 Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation. Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation. AP

Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation. AP