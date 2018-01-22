UK's Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday Jan. 22, 2018, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018. Pool Photo via AP, File Justin Tallis