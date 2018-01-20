Turkish ski bus accident kills 11, injures 44

Rescue workers attend around a bus, carrying mostly holiday-makers on a skiing trip, after it crashed into trees on the side of a road, killing some 11 passengers and injuring at least 44 others, in Eskisehir. Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. The bus was travelling from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa, when it crashed on a road in Eskisehir province early on Saturday, according to information from government's Ozdemir Cakacak. DHA-Depo Photos via AP)