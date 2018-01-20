Rescue workers attend around a bus, carrying mostly holiday-makers on a skiing trip, after it crashed into trees on the side of a road, killing some 11 passengers and injuring at least 44 others, in Eskisehir. Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. The bus was travelling from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa, when it crashed on a road in Eskisehir province early on Saturday, according to information from government's Ozdemir Cakacak.
Rescue workers attend around a bus, carrying mostly holiday-makers on a skiing trip, after it crashed into trees on the side of a road, killing some 11 passengers and injuring at least 44 others, in Eskisehir. Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. The bus was travelling from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa, when it crashed on a road in Eskisehir province early on Saturday, according to information from government's Ozdemir Cakacak. DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
World

Turkish ski bus accident kills 11, injures 44

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 06:12 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish officials say a bus carrying mostly people going on a ski trip has crashed into trees on the side of a road, killing 11 passengers and injuring 44 others.

Governor Ozdemir Cakacak of Eskisehir province said the bus was travelling from the Turkish capital of Ankara to the western city of Bursa when it crashed on a road in his region early Saturday.

The cause of the crash, which occurred on the first day of a school holiday, was under investigation.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the bus driver as telling police that he veered toward the side of the road to avoid what he thought was a stray dog in the road.

