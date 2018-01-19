German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the German parliament Bundestag prior to a debate about refugee policy in Germany, in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the German parliament Bundestag prior to a debate about refugee policy in Germany, in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the German parliament Bundestag prior to a debate about refugee policy in Germany, in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

Germany's Merkel to address Davos forum next Wednesday

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 04:56 AM

BERLIN

The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel will appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos next Wednesday, a day when the event's focus is on Europe.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that the chancellor will give a speech to the annual gathering of global political and business leaders in the Swiss Alps and also hold some bilateral meetings, though he couldn't immediately say who with.

He said she chose to appear Wednesday because the focus then is on Europe and Germany, the most populous European Union member and the 28-nation bloc's biggest economy, has long taken a leading role in European policy debates.

That means Germany's longtime leader won't coincide with President Donald Trump, who is due to make a keynote address before the forum closes next Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video