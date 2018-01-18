World

Afghan official: roadside a mine has killed 5 people western

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 06:06 AM

KABUL Afghanistan

A government official says a mine possibly meant for later use against security forces exploded in a residential home in western Afghanistan, killing five people.

Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of western Hirat province, said Thursday the mine exploded Wednesday night in a house in the remote Shindand district, killing five members of a family and wounding three others.

Among the victims were women and children, Farhad said. He said the district is controlled by the Taliban.

Also on Wednesday, Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor in Farha province, said Taliban fighters killed two police and six of the insurgents were also killed in a gun battle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video