He was rescued from several mountain ranges. Now he’s going to prison

When the rescuers found Michael Cuminskey at the bottom of an 130 foot drop, he told them he was in pain.
Helicopters had flown out to help Cuminskey, 23, who’d been climbing Vivian Quarry in Wales, ITV reported. He acted aggressively during the rescue, North Wales Chronicle reported. And when they took him aboard, he tried to take a selfie with his cellphone.
Cuminskey had been found days earlier at the foot of a rocky area, at a different mountain range, ITV reported. He said he couldn’t feel his legs and was carried to the helicopter. On the flight, he began pulling at cables and being abusive, the news station reported, forcing the aircraft to land.
At the hospital, Cuminskey said he needed to use the bathroom, authorities said. He got off the stretcher and walked to the toilet. Authorities believe Cuminskey then left the hospital, according to the newspaper.
In both incidents, Cuminskey behaved strangely and appeared to bounce back quickly. That’s because the accidents weren’t actually real, prosecutors say.
Cuminskey pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance after staging the accidents in 2016, according to Grough magazine. He confessed to at least five similar hoaxes, the Telegraph reported.
He was sentenced Friday to more than a year in prison, police said.
Authorities said the hoaxes put lives at risk and wasted resources, with one of the incidents costing more than 32,000 pounds (roughly $44,150 in U.S. dollars), police said.
“The search and rescue helicopter was dealing with this particular incident where it could have been needed elsewhere on a genuine life-saving call,” said Gethin Jones, an investigator with North Wales Police.
Rescuers had spent more than four hours searching for Cuminskey in one of the incidents, Grough reported.
Defense attorney Jonathan Austin told the judge that Cuminskey is a “troubled young man” who craved affection and emotional support, the Telegraph reported.
But the judge showed no sympathy for Cuminskey, telling him that he should be “thoroughly ashamed” and that the offenses were examples of his “blatant attention-seeking,” ITV reported.
Cuminskey protested the judge’s 16-month sentence, saying “no” and “please judge,” as attempts were made to remove him from the courtroom, North Wales Chronicle reported.
