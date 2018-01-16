This image taken from the Twitter page of Sigrid Vermeulen shows a collapsed building in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday Jan. 15, 2018.
2 bodies recovered from collapsed building in Belgium

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:38 AM

BRUSSELS

Rescue services have recovered the bodies of two victims from the rubble of three adjacent houses in Belgium's northern port town of Antwerp after an explosion ripped through them.

Fourteen people were hospitalized after they were injured in the blast late Monday, including seven rescued from under the rubble. The two bodies were found on Tuesday.

Antwerp police had quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.

At least one building totally collapsed. Rescue workers were still going through the debris early Tuesday, although they had no indication that there were more victims. Investigations into the cause of the blast would only start after the search was completed, authorities said.

