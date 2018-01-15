World

The Latest: Tremor occurred before floor collapse in Jakarta

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 01:29 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

The Latest on a structural collapse at stock exchange tower in Indonesia's capital Jakarta (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A college student visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange says she felt a tremor just before a mezzanine floor collapsed into the building's lobby, with the debris hitting and injuring some of her friends.

"We were visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange as part of our study tour when the structure suddenly collapsed, causing chaos," a student from Palembang in Sumatra, identified as Ade, told MetroTV.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said some of her friends suffered head wounds and broken bones.

Figures given by spokespeople for three hospitals show more than 50 people were injured.

___

1:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta's Siloam Hospital says it has received more than two dozen victims from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower, where a mezzanine floor collapsed into the lobby on Monday.

Triana, who uses one name, said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto say the structure that collapsed was a mezzanine floor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video