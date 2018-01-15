Lava flowing from Philippine volcano, thousands evacuated

In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Earl Recamunda, an orange glow is seen at the cloud-shrouded crater of Mayon volcano at Legazpi city, Albay province, about 340 kilometers

210 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano rumbled back to life Sunday with lava rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.