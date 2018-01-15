Thai junta boss eyes staying on with little stopping him

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha reviews the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The world’s only nation still under formal military rule, Thailand is under increasing pressure both at home and abroad to return to civilian governance. The message now appears clear: In one form or another, the gruff general wants to be that civilian. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo