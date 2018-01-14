‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 2:24 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 3 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:25 TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 2:47 Inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth, hunting down a Sunday comeback 3:36 Comedy legend Bill Murray and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth talk to the media following their pro am round 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. AP

