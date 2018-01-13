Sex abuse, political turmoil overshadow pope in Chile, Peru

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, demonstrators sustain afloat the Mapuche nation's flag during a protest against the arrests of several Mapuches, in Santiago, Chile. Pope Francis will meet with indigenous groups during his Chile, Peru visit beginning Jan. 15, 2018. The Chilean stop is more delicate as the visit comes as some radical Mapuche groups have been staging violent protests, occupying and burning farms, churches and lumber trucks to demand the return of their land. Luis Hidalgo, File AP Photo