Afghan official: Taliban kill 3 policemen in country's west

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:03 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack has killed three policemen in western Farah province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place early in the morning on Friday, targeting a highway security outpost in the province's Bala Buluk district.

Mehri says more than 80 Taliban fighters took part in the attack. Police called in reinforcements, which repulsed the attackers.

There was no immediate Taliban comment or claim of responsibility from the insurgent group.

Meanwhile, in western Ghor province, Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says explosives prepared by a would-be suicide bomber blew up on Friday, killing a family member and wounding four. The would-be bomber was away at the time of the explosion.

Khateby says police are looking for him.

