Cyberbullying blamed for Australian child model's suicide

This photo taken in 2009 and provided by Akubra Hats, shows Amy "Dolly" Everett in Brunette Downs in the Northern Territory, Australia. Hundreds of people are remembering Dolly who was known as the angelic face of the Australian bushmen's hat brand and whose family says she killed herself after being targeted by cyberbullying. A memorial service for Dolly was held in the tiny Northern Territory town of Katherine on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 near her family's cattle ranch. Akubra Hats via AP)