Pakistan reporter says he escaped kidnapping attempt

Taha Siddiqui, center, a reporter with France 24 and the Pakistan bureau chief for World Is One News, leaves after a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Siddiqui said several armed men tried to kidnap him and threatened to shoot him if he resisted. Siddiqui said he fears Wednesday's attack was payback for his critical reporting on Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence agencies. Anjum Naveed AP Photo