World

Restaurant fire kills 5 sleeping workers in southern India

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 09:48 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BANGALORE, India

A fire in a restaurant early Monday killed five workers who were sleeping inside the building in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, police said.

Police officer M.N. Anucheth said the fire broke after customers left and the sleeping workers were trapped on the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha building.

He said the fire has been extinguished but what started it is being investigated.

The restaurant is located in Kalasipalyam district, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bangalore, one of India's key information technology hubs, in southern Karnataka state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Press Trust of India news agency said the five were burned to death.

Last month, a massive late-night fire in a restaurant at a Mumbai complex killed 15 people . The fire raised questions about fire safety norms in pubs and restaurants, leading to safety checks in Mumbai and other cities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video