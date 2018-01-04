World

2 Russian soldiers killed in attack on air base in Syria

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 03:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says two of its soldiers were killed in a mortar attack on the Russian air base in Syria.

The ministry says the attack on the Hemeimeem base took place on Sunday and that it was carried out by a "mobile sabotage group" of fighters.

Thursday's reports by the state news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti did not specify the attackers' affiliation or say if they were members of a specific rebel or militant group in Syria.

Russian forces also lost a helicopter in a Sunday crash in Syria that killed one of the two pilots. The ministry said a technical fault caused the crash and that the Mi-24 did not come under fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video