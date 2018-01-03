In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, receives credentials from the new Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Yaacoubi, right, at the Presidential palace, in Baaba East of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Al-Yaacoubi and his Lebanese counterpart in Saudi Arabia were caught in an apparent dispute over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago.
In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, receives credentials from the new Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Yaacoubi, right, at the Presidential palace, in Baaba East of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Al-Yaacoubi and his Lebanese counterpart in Saudi Arabia were caught in an apparent dispute over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago. Dalati Nohra via AP)
In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, receives credentials from the new Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Yaacoubi, right, at the Presidential palace, in Baaba East of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Al-Yaacoubi and his Lebanese counterpart in Saudi Arabia were caught in an apparent dispute over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago. Dalati Nohra via AP)

World

Saudi diplomat approved in Lebanon, ending diplomatic tussle

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIRUT

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon has assumed office after presenting his credentials to the president, ending a diplomatic tussle between the two countries.

Ambassador Walid al-Yaacoubi and his Lebanese counterpart in Saudi Arabia were caught in an apparent dispute over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago.

The delay highlighted lingering tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon following the bizarre, now-reversed resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri from Riyadh. The resignation at the time was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated.

Al-Yaacoubi presented his credentials to President Michel Aoun Wednesday, after Lebanese Ambassador Fawzi Kabbara, a member of Hariri's political party, was approved in Riyadh. He had been named to the post in July but remained unaccredited in Saudi Arabia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video