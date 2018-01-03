World

Study: Influx of young male migrants fueled rise in violence

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:38 AM

BERLIN

A study funded by the German government has found that the recent influx of mostly young, male migrants has led to an increase in violent crime.

The study by criminologist Christian Pfeiffer uses figures from the northern state of Lower Saxony to examine the impact of refugee arrivals on crime in 2015 and 2016.

Published Wednesday, the study attributes a 10.4 percent rise in violent crimes in the state during those two years almost exclusively to refugees.

It notes that young, mostly male refugees traveling alone are more likely to commit crimes if they feel they have no hope about their future, and that most come from Muslim countries "characterized by male dominance."

Families Ministry spokeswoman Verena Herb said the study confirms the need for greater integration efforts in Germany.

