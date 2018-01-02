Dense fog disrupts travel in New Delhi and northern India

A cyclist pedals through a thick fog on a cold morning in Greater Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan.1, 2018. As winter approaches, a thick, soupy smog routinely envelops most parts of northern India, caused by dust, the burning of crops, emissions from factories and the burning of coal and piles of garbage as the poor try to keep warm. Over the past two years, New Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the world's most polluted cities. R S Iyer AP Photo