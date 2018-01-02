The Latest: Trump: Iranians 'finally acting' against rulers

In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting as he sits under a portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Khamenei said Tuesday that the country’s enemies have meddled in recent protest rallies. The report on the website of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quoted him as saying “in recent days” enemies of Iran have utilized various means including money, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatuses.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)