Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. An evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place in the Echo Arena was cancelled after horses were evacuated to safety. No one is known to have been injured in the fire.
Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. An evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place in the Echo Arena was cancelled after horses were evacuated to safety. No one is known to have been injured in the fire. PA via AP Peter Byrne
Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. An evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place in the Echo Arena was cancelled after horses were evacuated to safety. No one is known to have been injured in the fire. PA via AP Peter Byrne

World

Parking garage fire destroys hundreds of cars in UK

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Hundreds of cars have been destroyed in a fire that raged through a multi-story parking garage in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The fire next to Liverpool's Echo Arena threatened horses that were stabled in the garage for performances at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The horses were moved to safety inside the arena. The popular horse show was canceled because of the fire, which was brought under control early Monday morning.

Witnesses said cars seemed to explode every couple of seconds when the fire was at its peak. They said the fire started in an older vehicle and quickly spread.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said an "accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite".

Some 1,400 vehicles were inside the structure when the blaze started Sunday afternoon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video