Suicide bomber strikes Afghan funeral, killing 15

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 05:30 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber targeted the funeral of local official in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, officials said.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said the bomber set off his explosives vest among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 14 other people were wounded.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar and routinely target security forces and local officials.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a sticky bomb exploded in a crowded neighborhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to Gen. Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.

