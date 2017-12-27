World

Prince Harry to guest edit BBC show, interviewing Obama

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 01:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

Prince Harry is trying out life as a journalist by serving as guest editor on the BBC's flagship radio news program.

Harry is interviewing a number of figures including former President Barack Obama in the program broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

He chose some of the topics and focuses on issues he has been involved in, including mental health and the military.

In the pre-recorded interview, Obama tells Harry that when he left the White House for the final time he had an overall feeling of "serenity" despite the sense that much was still unachieved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guest editors are a holiday tradition on the popular Radio 4 morning news program.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video