World

British navy escorts Russian warship near UK waters

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 02:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

British officials say the Royal Navy has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near U.K. waters.

The HMS St. Albans with 190 sailors on board was used to escort the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate through what British officials called "areas of national interest" on Christmas Day.

In addition, a Royal Navy helicopter was used to track other Russian vessels in the area.

The navy says there has been a recent surge in Russian vessels traveling near U.K. waters. Officials say that on Christmas Eve, a navy vessel was used to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and English Channel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Defense Secretary Gavin William said Britain wouldn't tolerate aggression.

"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people and our national interests," he said.

The incidents at sea follow a difficult visit to Moscow by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson just before Christmas. Johnson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov disagreed on a number of policy points, reflecting increasing tensions between Britain and Russia.

British officials warned this month that Russian ships may cut undersea internet cables in a bid to disrupt communications and commerce.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video