Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino

A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. An eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the subspecies of the black rhinoceros from extinction. There're only last few hundreds remaining in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. The calf born on Oct 2 in the Dvur Kralove zoo is in good shape. Petr David Josek AP Photo