Qatari exec meets investigators in FIFA bribery case

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, President of Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gestures during the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. Al-Khelaifi was questioned Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, by Swiss investigators who allege he bribed a top FIFA official in a World Cup broadcasting rights deal. He met with Switzerland’s federal prosecutors, two weeks after they revealed criminal proceedings against him. Al-Khelaifi is also Qatari soccer and television executive. Claude Paris, File AP Photo