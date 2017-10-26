AP Exclusive: Doctors clash over euthanasia for mentally ill

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY OCT. 26, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, psychiatrist Dr. Lieve Thienpont, right, speaks with Amy De Schutter, who received approval for euthanasia about a year ago, in Ghent, Belgium, one of the few countries that allow for euthanasia. Thienpont, a doctor, respected psychiatrist and prominent euthanasia advocate, believes that when modern medicine can’t relieve suffering, euthanasia, when doctors actively kill patients, should be an option. Maria Cheng AP Photo