Potential showdown in eastern Syria over IS-held territory

FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters, pass through holes as they cross from building to building to hide from snipers, on the front line with Islamic State group militants, in Raqqa, Syria. As U.S.-allied fighters hurtle down the eastern banks of the Euphrates River, a showdown could ensue between the U.S. and Russia, whose allies are racing to take over the same strategic oil-rich territory from IS. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo