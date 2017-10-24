World

Kenya police arrest husband for murder of Australian teacher

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:45 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

A Kenya police official says the husband of an Australian teacher has been arrested as a suspect in her murder last week.

Area police chief Cunningham Suiyanka Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna, and his cousin, John Njuguna Waithira. Suiyanka said Maina is the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged wife, Gabrielle.

Suiyanka said Gabrielle had complained of receiving threats from her husband before her killing and had obtained a restraining order as the couple was divorcing.

Her death was initially reported as robbery but a post-mortem indicated she could have been shot while kneeling. Police said Gabrielle was killed while walking home in Karen, one of Kenya's most affluent neighborhoods that has experienced several crimes of passion that have caught national and international attention.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video