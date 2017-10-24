World

Serbian defense minister denounces US official for remarks

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:41 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

The Serbian defense minister has sharply criticized as "hostile" the remarks made by a senior U.S. diplomat who has said that Belgrade needs to make a choice between Russia and the West if it wants to join the European Union.

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, known for his pro-Russian stance, told state news agency Tanjug on Tuesday that the remarks made by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Hoyt Brian Yee represent "very undiplomatic pressure on our country."

Hoyt said in Belgrade on Monday that the countries wishing to join the EU "must very clearly demonstrate this desire. You cannot sit on two chairs at the same time."

Serbia is formally seeking EU membership but at the same time is edging closer to longtime Slavic ally Russia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video