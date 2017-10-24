World

Austria's Kurz seeks coalition with right-wing Freedom Party

October 24, 2017 3:51 AM

VIENNA

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says he will try to form a coalition government with the right-wing Freedom Party after finishing first in this month's election.

Both Kurz's People's Party and the Freedom Party campaigned on the need for tougher immigration controls, quick deportations of asylum-seekers whose requests are denied and a crackdown on radical Islam.

Austria's president tasked Kurz on Friday with forming a government. Kurz said Tuesday he will invite the Freedom Party to enter talks on a coalition.

The 31-year-old Kurz, who is foreign minister in the outgoing government led by the center-left Social Democrats, is on track to become Europe's youngest leader.

Kurz said he will try to form a government by Christmas and added that the new administration must have "a clear pro-European direction."

