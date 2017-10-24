A mannequin stands next to a ''estelada'' or Catalonia independence flag, on a balcony, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Catalonia's regional parliament will hold a debate this week on Spain's plan to take direct control of the northeastern region — a session many fear could become a cover for a vote on declaring independence.
A mannequin stands next to a ''estelada'' or Catalonia independence flag, on a balcony, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Catalonia's regional parliament will hold a debate this week on Spain's plan to take direct control of the northeastern region — a session many fear could become a cover for a vote on declaring independence. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Spain says calling elections not enough to halt measures

October 24, 2017 3:34 AM

Spain's justice minister says Catalonia would have to do more than call regional elections if it wants to avoid the Spanish government stepping in and taking over its affairs.

Rafael Catala told Spanish National Radio on Tuesday that Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont first would have to clarify if he declared independence in an ambiguous speech he gave Oct. 10 following a banned referendum that he said gave him a mandate to secede.

Spain's Senate this week is studying a Spanish government request to take partial control of Catalonia, including sacking Puigdemont and his ministers, after the Catalan leader on two occasions failed to state whether he had declared independence.

Speculation has increased in recent days that Puigdemont may call regional elections in a bid to avoid intervention.

