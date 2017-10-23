Venezuela opposition governors take oath before assembly

This Oct. 18, 2017 photo shows a spray-painted message on a wall that reads in Spanish; “I will not vote," next to the name of opposition gubernatorial candidate Carlos Ocariz, in Guarenas, Venezuela. Polls favored Ocariz to win handily in Sunday’s election, but his opponent, a pro-government candidate won. A similar trend played out on a statewide level and across much of the nation as opposition candidates were hurt by high abstention rates in their strongholds. Fernando Llano AP Photo