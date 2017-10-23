South Korean Olympic organizers downplay concern over NKorea

Actress Katerina Lehou as high priestess, holds a torch after the Olympic Flame was lit from the sun's rays, during the final dress rehearsal for the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia, southwestern Greece on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Pyeongchang, South Korea, which will host the Feb. 9-25, 2018 Winter Olympics. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo